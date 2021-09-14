CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia's Grocery Tax Becoming Hot Topic in Governor's Race

By RADIO IQ
wvtf.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campaign for governor is reaching into your grocery cart. Ever since Virginia created the sales tax back in the late 1960’s, people have been calling for an elimination of the tax on groceries. It hits low-income people the hardest, and it's been a populist message on the campaign trail for Democrats like Henry Howell or Douglas Wilder. Now Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin says it's time to get rid of the grocery tax.

www.wvtf.org

Comments / 26

John
8d ago

Voting Youngkin. Mcauliffe wants to turn VA in NY. The working class can't afford these middle class tax hikes.

Reply(3)
10
Stacy Wacy
8d ago

Republicans promise to cut taxes. We had the No Car Tax Gilmore-R in 1998. No Car Tax! signs and bumper stickers littered everywhere across the Commonwealth. He won but personal property taxes are still here.

Reply(1)
3
John Ray
8d ago

McAuliffe is asking how the tax cut would be paid for. Last week, he was bragging about how he and Northam were running budget surpluses.

Reply(5)
2
Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Douglas Wilder
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy