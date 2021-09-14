Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/14/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: If you missed yesterday’s game — possible, given its unusual 2:00 p.m. ET start time — you would have missed a new wrinkle in the Yankees’ defensive alignment. In an effort to “take a little pressure off” Gleyber Torres, who has 18 errors on the season and four in the last week, the Yankees have officially shifted him off shortstop to second base, the position he started his career at. In announcing the move prior to yesterday’s game, Aaron Boone said that he hopes the move will get the two-time All-Star rolling for the final few weeks of the season. Although Tyler Wade got the start yesterday, Gio Urshela will be the team’s primary shortstop for the stretch run, with DJ LeMahieu taking over at the hot corner.