Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/14/21

By John Griffin
Pinstripe Alley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB.com | Bryan Hoch: If you missed yesterday’s game — possible, given its unusual 2:00 p.m. ET start time — you would have missed a new wrinkle in the Yankees’ defensive alignment. In an effort to “take a little pressure off” Gleyber Torres, who has 18 errors on the season and four in the last week, the Yankees have officially shifted him off shortstop to second base, the position he started his career at. In announcing the move prior to yesterday’s game, Aaron Boone said that he hopes the move will get the two-time All-Star rolling for the final few weeks of the season. Although Tyler Wade got the start yesterday, Gio Urshela will be the team’s primary shortstop for the stretch run, with DJ LeMahieu taking over at the hot corner.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/16/21

The Yankees love their drama. They didn’t build on an early 2-0 lead, allowing Chad Green to cough up another back-breaking homer to put the Orioles back in front, and just when it seemed like Baltimore might beat New York for an aggravating eighth time in 2021, the Yankees rallied. Final score: 4-3, New York, and the Yankees will go for the sweep this afternoon. They would technically move half a game ahead of Boston and Toronto in the Wild Card race, as both are idle today.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York’s two cultural pillars: The interconnected relationship between the Yankees and Broadway

Earlier this year, the return of fans to Yankee Stadium, first in limited capacities and then with unrestricted attendance, marked a major milestone in the reopening of New York, a city that was both among the first cities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and among its hardest hit. This week saw another major stage in the city’s return to (a new) normalcy, as Broadway’s biggest shows — Wicked, Hamilton, and The Lion King — returned to the stage, continuing the ongoing reopening of America’s largest theatre district.
Pinstripe Alley

The indian series is excactly who the Yankees are

Win first game 8-0. Lose 2nd game in blow out and score 1-2 runs. Lose 3rd game 3-2. (probably). Total Jekyll and Hyde team. Big changes are coming and I hope Boone is one of them. Judge, Cole, Stanton and DJL are the only ones guaranteed to be on the team next year..
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Hispanic Yankee Greats of Days Past: Luis Arroyo

The history of Hispanic baseball culture runs deep in the past of the New York Yankees. From Jorge Posada to Alfonso Soriano to Luis Severino, the Yankees have always been aided by great Hispanic players. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (Sep. 15th – Oct. 15th) at Pinstripe Alley, we will be highlighting the stories of Hispanic Yankee greats both unheralded and iconic.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

MLB should adopt the KBO “Step-Ladder” Wild Card Series

If the Yankees make the playoffs, they’ll be forced to navigate the one-game Wild Card playoff for the fourth time in franchise history. I actually really like the one-game playoff, and think it’s one of the best additions to the game in the last 20 years, but it does have its flaws. Baseball is a marathon, and boiling down 162 games into just three hours can leave a bad taste in people’s mouths.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, Orioles 3: Another fine pitching performance wasted in a devastating defeat

On Tuesday night, the Yankees did what they should do, easily handling the Orioles in a 7-2 win. Over the next two games, the Yankees haven’t quite done their job, failing to separate from the O’s and finding themselves locked in uncomfortably tight battles with the lackluster Baltimore side. They took the first two of the series, but just couldn’t get the sweep across the finish line. With a chance to move into sole possession of a playoff spot, the Yankees lost in crushing fashion by the score of 3-2.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland: Corey Kluber vs. Zach Plesac

Following last night’s brutal loss against the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees will try to bounce back quickly in the Friday night opener of a three-game set against Cleveland. Corey Kluber will face the team with which he won two Cy Young Awards. In his last game against the New York Mets, he only threw four innings and allowed four earned runs, though he did strike out six. Greater length from him would be a huge boon to the team.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Jordan Montgomery vs. Chris Ellis

Can the Yankees actually finish the job against the Orioles? Entering this series, the Yankees’ play against Baltimore plagued them, having gone 9-7 against the cellar-dwellars on the year. At last, they’re in a position to do what they should: sweep away a team that at times looks less than major league quality.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees’ maddening failure to put away the Orioles might haunt them

The Yankees wrapped up their season series against Baltimore on Thursday night with a dispiriting, if all-too-predictable loss wherein the Bombers’ bats were missing in action against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. A thorough post-mortem on how New York played against Baltimore in 2021 might come at some point. Today though, I want to look at how the Yankees failed to win close games against Baltimore, and how those defeats loom over a playoff chase that legitimately could end with three teams tied for two spots, or with the Yankees on the outside looking in.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

What can Domingo Germán offer the Yankees down the stretch?

The Yankees need pitching depth and they need it right now. The bullpen is overworked, key starters and relievers are hurt, and some of the options already seen this year have been less than stellar, to say the least. Luckily for the Yankees, Domingo Germán is currently on a rehab...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 8, Cleveland 0: For once, an easy win

The Yankees entered their three-game series against Cleveland badly needing to start a period of excellent play. Thankfully, they were able to get an stress-free victory behind Corey Kluber’s best start since his no-hitter, and lots and lots of home runs. Kluber was able to work a scoreless first, working...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe broke out in 2021

Before the start of the season, MLB had just two Yankees’ prospects in its Top 100 list: outfielder Jasson Dominguez at 32, and pitcher Clarke Schmidt at 88. Infielders Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe were nowhere to be found, although the former wasn’t far from the list. Fast forward a...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: Fun with WPA

The Win Probability Added statistic within the context of a single game can be interesting to observe. For those unaware, FanGraphs defines WPA as “the change in Win Expectancy from one plate appearance to the next and credits or debits the player based on how much their action increased their team’s odds of winning.”
Pinstripe Alley

Giancarlo Stanton has a fair contract

Giancarlo Stanton is making a ridiculous amount of money, compared to virtually everyone else in the world. That point is undeniable. His $325 million contract extension, given out by the Miami Marlins after the 2014 season, years before he even won the National League MVP Award, was the biggest in the history of sports at the time, though it has since been surpassed multiple times.
Pinstripe Alley

American League playoff race weekly recap: September 13th-19th

With only a couple of weeks separating us from October baseball, the playoff picture in the American League remains unclear. The National League still has some uncertainty in the East, but in the AL, all three divisions are more or less decided — the Rays, White Sox, and Astros have all but secured playoff berths. As for the Wild Card, though? Two contenders have pushed themselves to the front, but there’s still time for things to get weird once again.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The ripple effects of the Luis Cessa trade on the 2021 Yankees

One is always inclined to look for possible explanations to more or less rationalize something that initially doesn’t make sense, not only for you but also for the vast majority. The harder you look for an excuse, a caveat, or something that resembles a reasonable line of thought is often dictated by your own level of confidence in the people ultimately responsible for said decision.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Ken Waldichuk is missing bats and positioning himself to help the Yankees

Over the last few years, the Yankees’ minor league system has been known for its deep roster of hard-throwing right-handed pitchers. With a system deep on righties, the Yankees pivoted from that strength and selected three left-handed pitchers inside of the first five rounds of the 2019 draft. While T.J. Sikkema and Jake Agnos have yet to see much time on the mound due to injuries, fifth-round pick Ken Waldichuk has begun to fly up the ranks of Yankees prospects. After a breakout 2021 season, Waldichuk could be a factor for the Yankees as soon as 2022.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland: Gerrit Cole vs. Eli Morgan

The Yankees will take the field this afternoon in the Bronx looking to take the third game of the finale set from Cleveland. The Yankees looked great in the series opener Friday night as they turned in an impressive all-around team performance, then they followed that with an absolute stinker yesterday afternoon. We’re all at the point in the season where optics no longer matter, only results do, and the Yankees need a win today against the sub-.500 team from Cleveland (a sub-.500 team that’ll be sending a pitcher to the mound with a 6.03 ERA, no less).
MLB

