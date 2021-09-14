CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

All the Oktoberfests: 22 Celebrations of Drinking German Beer Around North Texas

By Kristina Rowe
Dallas Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our desire to create festive drinking events, we’ve lost much of the original meaning of cultural holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo. But it’s pretty easy to get Oktoberfest right since it truly is a holiday about drinking beer. At Oktoberfest in Munich, a ceremonial keg-tapping gets the party started and parades of restaurant and bar owners and staff lead to tents housing music, dancing, food, and of course, beer.

www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Plano, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Mckinney, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Beer Tasting#Beer Day#Beer Garden#Food Drink#Oktoberfests#German#Cinco De Mayo#Cedar Creek Brewhouse#Prekindle#Un Americanized#Trucktoberfest#Bavarian Grill#Biergarten Band
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy