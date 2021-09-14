CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson Shares How Excited Her Kid Birdie Was for Preschool — 'It Was an Emotional and Happy Morning'

By Afouda Bamidele
 8 days ago

Jessica Simpson experienced proud mom moments in a recent post on social media. The star mom let fans know her toddler daughter, Birdie Mae, was excited about enrolling in preschool.

Birdie Mae is growing fast, and these days she is off to preschool! Her music star mom, Jessica Simpson, shared the hearty news with fans on Instagram as she noted how exhilarated Birdie was about being at school.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star shared a lovely family image where she and her spouse Eric Johnson posed with Birdie just before she went to preschool. Simpson was overjoyed by her daughter's enthusiasm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOGLR_0bvPUDML00

BIRDIE MAE IS A LITTLE SCHOOLGIRL

Johnson had the two-year-old propped in his arms while his wife stood beside them. The preschool pupil looked radiant in an animal print jacket worn over a green T-shirt and acid wash jeans.

While [Simpson] has her hands full with mommy duties and her career, she and Johnson make time for each other and date nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQV5f_0bvPUDML00

Simpson matched Birdie's jeans-and-shirt look in an all-black outfit that included a long-sleeved shirt, a pair of jeans, and black boots. The "Irresistible" crooner referred to Birdie as a "boss" in her caption:

"Little Miss Birdie is the BOSS. She says, 'I want school right now please' We say, umm, you are only two Birdie ...."

The award-winning singer played out the funny conversation with Birdie, noting that the baby girl has stood her ground on wanting to go to preschool. And so it was that Johnson and Simpson sent a happy Birdie on her way to school.

BACK TO SCHOOL

A few weeks ago, the "Sweet Kisses" crooner took to Instagram showing off her older kids, Ace Knute and Maxwell Drew, who took photos before returning to school.

The new academic session signified the return to in-person lessons after a year. The happy mom showed off her brilliant-looking kids flashing smiles and hugging each other. She added that her family felt "blessed."

Just before school's session resumed, Ace was busy brushing up on his baseball skills. He took some poolside rest and also joined his family to celebrate Simpson and Johnson's 11th anniversary. Maxwell, on the other hand, had flower girl duties.

JOHNSON AND SIMPSON'S MOMENTS

While the "Do You Know" crooner has her hands full with mommy duties and her career, she and Johnson make time for each other and date nights. Just before the end of August, the pair enjoyed a superb outing.

Simpson gave fans a glimpse of their romantic night out on social media. She looked gorgeous in a form-fitting animal print dress that accentuated her curves and a pair of strappy heels.

Johnson looked handsome in a suit and his blonde hair combed to the side. Simpson, who looked stunning, recently shared that she threw out her weighing scale. This was because the movie star is leaning towards body positivity these days.

