Punxsutawney Garden Club hosts successful Fall into Flowers event
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Garden Club hosted its first ever Fall into Flowers event on Saturday after having to cancel its Spring into Flowers event two years in a row because of COVID-19. The club members all cooked and baked food for the brunch that was served at Camp Little Leo to start the morning. During the brunch, people had the opportunity to browse the many raffle baskets and buy tickets for them.www.thecourierexpress.com
Comments / 0