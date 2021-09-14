CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Longhorns pick up third straight, Pacers defeat PC West

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
 8 days ago

Chisholm picked up its third-straight win on Monday, 6-1, over Alva.

After giving up a run in the first inning, the Lady Longhorns put four across in the third, and two across in the fourth with five hits and just one error.

Starting pitcher Macie Andrews didn’t allow another hit after the first inning, and struck out five batters, while walking none. Andrews also had a big day at the plate, going three for four with two RBI.

In the fourth, Andrews hit the ball down the right field line that easily cleared the fence, but was ruled foul. Several pitches later, Andrews got her redemption with a two-run homer over the same wall.

Andrews also had a triple in the sixth inning. Ally Meek went two for four at the plate.

Pacers defeat PC West in three innings

The Pacers knocked off Putnam City West 20-0 on Monday, for their second win over a 6A opponent in the last three games.

Enid had nine hits in the game, led by senior Tiara Henry, who was three for three with three RBI. Camryn Patterson was two for three with four RBI and Chloee Robinson was two for three with one RBI.

Starting pitcher Mady Withey gave up no hits and struck out four batters.

“They came out and stayed focused, we played error-free,” EHS head coach Chris Jensen said. “Mady was around the zone in the three-inning game. We played really well, in a game like that you just want them to stay focused and do the fundamentals correct and we did all of that.”

The Pacers will be looking to build off the momentum from this win, when they host Booker T. Washington for a double header on Tuesday, Sept. 14 starting at 4 p.m.

Enid, OK
