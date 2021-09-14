Trojans 2-0 heading into meeting with Regent Prep

OBA’s Bodie Boydstun looks to get away from Life Prep’s Gonzalo Armas on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Oklahoma Bible Academy. Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — After a mercy-rule win its first game since making the switch to 8-man football, Oklahoma Bible Academy got a better understanding of the game in its 68-38 win over Hollis.

The two teams went back and forth trading touchdown drives for the first half before the Trojans started to gain control of the game. Hollis was able to gash the Trojans for several long touchdowns in the first half including on runs of 54 and 57 yards, but the Trojans’ offense never let them get back in it.

Quarterback Bodie Boydstun threw for 203 yards and the Trojans rushing attack added 302 yards on 44 attempts to run away with the win.

“In general I thought we got after it,” OBA head coach Chris Cayot said. “We’ve got a lot of inexperienced kids and a lot of kids that haven’t played a lot of 8-man football. We got exposed to a little bit of the 8-man football, in that, there were scoring swings. We’d preached to our kids not to get too far down, don’t get too far up, because 8-man football can change pretty quick.”

The Trojans will need that experience this week when they face a Regent Prep squad that’s won 10 games in each of its last four seasons. The Rams will be looking to replace several key skill players from last season, and are 1-1 after falling to reigning Class B champion Dewar 48-20.

The Rams offense has traditionally been pass-heavy under head coach Adam Bishop, but with the team breaking in a new quarterback in John Mark Roller, Cayot said he expects more from the rushing attack. Running back Matthew Lopp is coming off a four-touchdown performance against Southwest Covenant last week.

Roller threw for two touchdowns and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run.

“They’ve got a really good running back,” Cayot said. “They’re just really aggressive and get after you. Same thing in the defensive side, they’re in a 3-2, but they’re going to play on your side of the line of scrimmage and make things happen.”

Even though Hollis was able to break open several big plays last week, the Trojans’ defense did what it needed to do and came up with stops at the right time. OBA forced two interceptions on seven Hollis pass attempts and recovered two fumbles.

“Defensively we had a few lapses last week, but overall I felt like defensively we really got after Hollis,” Cayot said. “I thought that we were the most physical team, which is what we strive for.”

Boydstun’s passing ability appears to be transitioning well to the 8-man game after throwing 12 for 20 with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and no interceptions. Jakob Colby and Harry Nunez both caught touchdown passes in the win, and Jud Cheatham can be a threat both in the rushing and passing game.

Cayot said Boydstun’s success is indicative of the success of the offense, including the offensive line.

“Bodie’s done a great job, he’s taking care of the ball,” he said. “He’s throwing it in good spots. We’ve had some guys that have done a great job for him.”

The game will kickoff on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in Tulsa.