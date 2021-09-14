Steve Burns from Blue's Clues Did More Than Leave for College. Let's Not Forget His Music.
Millennials are still wiping tears from their eyes after a recent video emerged on Twitter from Steve Burns, the original host of the Nickelodeon series Blue's Clues. In the video message, Burns comes to us as though a long-lost big brother who’s been away at college all these years, embracing us with warm collective hug. Burns hosted the series for 100 episodes, from 1996 to 2002. In the video, which was in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary, Burns says: “We started out with clues. And now it’s what? Student loans and jobs and families. And some of it has been kinda hard, you know?”www.dallasobserver.com
Comments / 0