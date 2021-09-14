CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Mike Huckabee Blames COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy On Biden ‘Boring Us To Death’ With Science

By Lee Moran
HuffingtonPost
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Huckabee spun COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy into an attack on President Joe Biden on Monday. Biden is “boring us to death” with science, the Republican former Arkansas governor, now a contributor on Fox News, griped to prime-time personality Sean Hannity. Biden announced new vaccine mandates last week amid the continued...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 84

Amazinggrace
8d ago

How is telling you that getting the vaccine as a better chance of keeping you out of the hospital and saving your life not a benefit?

Reply(8)
28
Dirty Cee
6d ago

Ignore him! He occasionally spews from the front porch of his double wide! Give him another Mason jar of moonshine and he'll settle down!

Reply
12
RoseBudd
8d ago

Forcing a Mandate is Not Going to Get people Vaccinated it making needed Healthcare Workers leave their Jobs , they were our Heroes now you are making them the enemy

Reply(1)
14
Related
HuffingtonPost

Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has plunged to new depths, says a Washington Post editorial published Tuesday. The newspaper’s editorial board said DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist, had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
POTUS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
Donald Trump
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Republican#Fox News#Gop#Media Matters For America#Awoaca#Johnsmcmv1#Chttrbx99
TheDailyBeast

Ex-CIA QAnoner Who Called COVID a Hoax Dies From Virus

A former CIA officer who billed himself as the first person to dub COVID-19 a hoax, died in a Florida hospital from the virus he claimed didn’t really exist, Vice reported. Robert David Steele, who was also an early QAnon acolyte, was hospitalized with COVID symptoms earlier this month, according to Vice. “I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” Steele wrote in his final blog post less than two weeks ago. Steele’s friend Mark Tassi, also a well-known conspiracy theorist, confirmed Steele’s death in an Instagram video. Tassi claimed Steele’s doctors hooked him up to a ventilator only to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, look bad. Steele had been in Florida on a speaking tour during which he promoted false information about COVID and insisted Donald Trump would soon be reinstated as president.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy