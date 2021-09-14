Howard Stern Mocks Joe Rogan For Taking Deworming Meds, Rips Anti-Vaxxers

Howard Stern slams anti-vaxers who refuse COVID-19 jab. Howard Stern has no love for anti-vaxxers who cite "freedom" as their reason for refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19. "When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated? … F*** their freedom. I want my freedom to live," he said on his SiriusXM Radio show this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures," he continued, adding that when he was in school, vaccines against contagious ailments were mandatory. "As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine," he said. The shock jock went on to suggest people who refuse to be vaccinated should also be refused access to treatment if they contract the virus, since hospitals around the country are struggling to keep beds and medical personnel available because of the high number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. "You had the cure, and you wouldn't take it," he said. Finally, Howard took aim at conservative radio hosts who spurned the vaccines on their shows even as study after study proved them to be safe and effective protection against severe illness. "It's really funny when these radio — the radio guys are the best, they're like four of them died — four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated," he said. "They were on fire, these guys. It was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are 'I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.'" In August alone, two conservative radio hosts based in Florida and one based in Tennessee died from complications of COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO