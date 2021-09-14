CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Howard Stern Mocks Joe Rogan For Taking Deworming Meds, Rips Anti-Vaxxers

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio icon Howard Stern tore into podcasting vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan for taking a deworming medication once he became sick with COVID-19. “I heard Joe Rogan was saying ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse dewormer and a doctor gave it to me,’” Stern said on Monday. “Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine so why take horse dewormer?”

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 36

Tellthetruth
8d ago

Ivermectin was first discovered in 1975 and approved for use in humans to treat headlice , parasitic worms and skin conditions such as rosacea . Maybe Howard needs this since he is a big parasite himself ! Just saying !

Reply(20)
12
Related
citywatchla.com

Howard Stern just said what everyone is thinking about unvaccinated people

But his contempt for other hosts that have ridiculed the coronavirus vaccine only to die of COVID – and their idiotic followers who’ve been using medicine meant for pigs and horses on themselves instead of just getting a vaccine. With hospitals nationwide clogged up with unvaccinated COVID patients, forcing patients...
HEALTH
wmleader.com

Howard Stern on dead anti-vax radio hosts: ‘F–k your freedom’

Howard Stern takes no pity on his peers. The iconic shock jock has typically strong opinions about the swelling list of outspoken anti-vaxxer media personalities — including several US radio hosts — who’ve died of COVID-19 after waging high-profile campaigns about their “freedom” being impinged upon. “When are we going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Joe Rogan
The Independent

Howard Stern blasts ‘idiot’ Joe Rogan for taking ‘horse de-wormer’ instead of Covid vaccine

Howard Stern has criticised Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat Covid-19, rather than getting vaccinated. Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasite infections. The US Food and Drug Administration have said the drug – some versions of which are used to deworm livestock – should not be used to treat or prevent Covid-19.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meds#Deworming#Covid#Nad
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall is Joe Rogan?

Famous UFC commentator Joe Rogan has always been known for shooting off the hip with his strong opinions. Whether it’s his stand on psychedelic drugs like DMT, transphobic speech, or controversial views on Covid vaccination, Rogan has managed to make himself one of the most prominent media pariahs since Howard Stern and Rush Limbaugh. Of course, people know better than to confront the man physically, even at age 55. Just because he’s a commentator doesn’t mean he’s physically weak. In fact, Rogan actually has an extensive martial arts background, with black belts in both taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. And he hangs around UFC fighters most of the time, so there’s a good chance that his mind is still very sharp when it comes down to what to do. But you wouldn’t guess that when you see him standing next to some fighter during the post-interviews, since most of the time, Rogan seems short and small compared to the fighters who are six feet or above. But how tall is the media personality really?
UFC
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Anti-Vaxxers By Pointing Out A Massive Hypocrisy

Jimmy Kimmel announced on Monday that anti-vaxxers were having a hard time obtaining ivermectin, a medicine more commonly used to deworm livestock that right-wing media has celebrated as the latest treatment for coronavirus despite a lack of evidence that it works. As ivermectin becomes scarce, some stores that sell the...
ENTERTAINMENT
ClutchPoints

Joe Rogan explains his decision to use horse dewormer to treat COVID-19

Joe Rogan has become quite the controversial figure in recent times. A jack of all trades, he is known as a podcaster, UFC commentator, and comedian.’. Doctor’ is not one of the things on the list, that was confirmed once Joe Rogan announced he had contracted COVID-19. He drew a lot of criticism when he announced that he was using the horse dewormer, Ivermectin, to help treat it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern's controversial comments about anti-vaxxers, more news

Howard Stern slams anti-vaxers who refuse COVID-19 jab. Howard Stern has no love for anti-vaxxers who cite "freedom" as their reason for refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19. "When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it's mandatory to get vaccinated? … F*** their freedom. I want my freedom to live," he said on his SiriusXM Radio show this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures," he continued, adding that when he was in school, vaccines against contagious ailments were mandatory. "As I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine. You had to get a mumps vaccine," he said. The shock jock went on to suggest people who refuse to be vaccinated should also be refused access to treatment if they contract the virus, since hospitals around the country are struggling to keep beds and medical personnel available because of the high number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. "You had the cure, and you wouldn't take it," he said. Finally, Howard took aim at conservative radio hosts who spurned the vaccines on their shows even as study after study proved them to be safe and effective protection against severe illness. "It's really funny when these radio — the radio guys are the best, they're like four of them died — four of them were like ranting on the air. They will not get vaccinated," he said. "They were on fire, these guys. It was like day after day, they were all dying and then their dying words are 'I wish I had been more into the vaccine. I wish I had taken it.'" In August alone, two conservative radio hosts based in Florida and one based in Tennessee died from complications of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MMAWeekly.com

Joe Rogan considers suing CNN over Ivermectin ‘horse dewormer’ claims

Joe Rogan appears to have fully recovered from his recent bout with COVID-19 and is clearly upset with how the media reported his use of the controversial drug, Ivermectin. Just last week Rogan announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and taken Ivermectin, a drug routinely used to deworm horses. It’s also frowned upon for human use according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CELEBRITIES
thepress.net

They are anti-vaxxers?! These stars won't get the COVID-19 jab

COVID-19, for the pandemic to end we need to get vaccinated, right?. But due to conspiracy theories, doubts about the science or personal choice, many citizens of the world are refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine. Many stars have publicly tried to convince people to get jabbed, however some have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideradio.com

Stern Bashes Talk Radio 'Nut Jobs' Dying From COVID, Urges Mandatory Vaccine.

It's just like Howard Stern to return from vacation with a bang. On his Tuesday morning SiriusXM show, his first in more than two months, Stern went on the offensive in the war against COVID, calling for mandatory vaccinations and criticizing talk hosts speaking out against vaccines who were later victims of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Reveals The Grossest Part Of The Anti-Vaxxer/Deworming Drug Trend

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert returned from his vacation on Tuesday with a new look for both the show and himself. And Colbert shared his new... well... take a look:. But despite his recent absence, some stories continue to dominate the headlines, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and those who refuse to get vaccinated. Some people, he noted, are even taking an unproven medication more commonly used to treat worms, especially in livestock.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy