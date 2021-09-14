After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

Tunisian President Kais Saied took exceptional measures on Wednesday that strengthen the powers of his office at the expense of the government and parliament, which he will effectively replace with rule by decree. The provisions, laid out in a series of articles published in the official gazette, come almost two months after his initial power grab. Under the current system most of the executive power was in the hands of the government, and the measures announced by Saied clearly tip the balance in favour of the presidency. "Legislative texts will be promulgated in the form of decrees signed by the President of the Republic," one of the articles stipulates.

