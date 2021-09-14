CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

 8 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — With all votes counted, the Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — hold a majority in Norway's Stortinget assembly and seem likely to put an end to eight years of rule by the Conservatives. The Labor leader is to start talks Tuesday in an attempt to build a coalition. Any post-election horse trading is likely to be fraught for the Labor Party and its leader Jonas Gahr Stoere. The Socialist Left won’t offer its support lightly and the Center Party is also demanding a more aggressive approach toward shifting to renewable energy.

WDBO

Moroccans elect new leaders in shadow of virus

RABAT, Morocco — (AP) — Moroccans voted Wednesday for a new parliament and local leaders in elections that have been reshaped by the pandemic, and whose outcome is hard to predict as opinion polls were not allowed. Candidates promised to create jobs and boost Morocco's economy, education and health care....
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Conservative PM concedes defeat as in Norway's elections

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg, in power for eight years, conceded defeat in Norway's general election Monday as the Scandinavian country swung leftward. On her way to the podium to deliver her concession speech, Solberg told reporters that she had called the head of the...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Next Norway prime minster a wealthy leader of Labor Party

The man expected to become the next prime minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Stoere, was born into a wealthy background, but became the leader of the Labour Party, traditionally the party of the working class. As polls are indicating a decisive swing towards the centre-left, Stoere is expected to take...
POLITICS
International Business Times

France Wins EU Backing In Sub Row With US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for...
POLITICS
Metro International

Pro-Putin party poised to win Russian election after Navalny clampdown

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russians voted on Sunday in the final stretch of a three-day parliamentary election that the ruling party is expected to win after a sweeping crackdown that crushed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s movement and barred opponents from running. The expected win by the ruling United Russia party will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wcn247.com

Morocco: 3 parties agree to form new coalition government

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s prime minister-designate has announced that a three-party coalition will form the country’s next government. King Mohammed VI appointed billionaire Aziz Akhanouch as prime minister after his party placed first in a Sept. 8 legislative election. The coalition includes Akhanouch’s liberal National Rally of Independents Party, the Authenticity and Modernity party, and the conservative Istiqlal. Formed in 2008 by a personal friend and adviser of the king, the Authenticity and Modernity party has never before been part of a Moroccan government. The three parties together won 270 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, giving the coalition government a comfortable majority to pass laws.
WORLD
wcn247.com

German president asks country to confront its colonial past

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has called on the country to face its cruel colonial past as he opened a new museum in the capital’s center that will be home to two of Berlin’s state museums which include looted artifacts from countries in Africa and elsewhere. Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Wednesday at the festive opening of the Humboldt Forum in Berlin that countries, especially in Africa, have lost an immense part of their art through the raids of Europeans in the past. He added that current problems of racism, discrimination and violence against those who are perceived as different and foreign in Germany are in some ways also related to Germany’s colonial past.
POLITICS
AFP

Tunisia's Saied issues decree strengthening presidential powers

Tunisian President Kais Saied took exceptional measures on Wednesday that strengthen the powers of his office at the expense of the government and parliament, which he will effectively replace with rule by decree. The provisions, laid out in a series of articles published in the official gazette, come almost two months after his initial power grab. Under the current system most of the executive power was in the hands of the government, and the measures announced by Saied clearly tip the balance in favour of the presidency. "Legislative texts will be promulgated in the form of decrees signed by the President of the Republic," one of the articles stipulates.
WORLD
AFP

How Germany's complex electoral system works

In many countries, a strong lead in the polls often results in a landslide -- but things are not so simple under Germany's complex election system. In the end, frontrunner Olaf Scholz, the current vice-chancellor and finance minister, may be forced into torturous coalition haggling with any number of potential partners to succeed Angela Merkel at the chancellery. The reason is post-war Germany's election system, which mixes the "winner-takes-all" approach of Britain and the United States with the proportional representation system that allows for more small parties.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Icelanders go to polls fearing a big 'unstable' coalition

Iceland holds legislative elections on Saturday after four years of an unprecedented left-right coalition that has managed to put a lid on a volatile decade of crises and scandals. But with so many political parties vying for power and no one clear coalition option emerging, analysts say it is hard to predict the shape of the next government. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose Left-Green Movement had never before been in government, is seeking a second mandate in a political landscape more splintered than ever. Opinion polls point to a record nine parties expected to win seats in the Althing, Iceland's almost 1,100-year-old parliament.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Iraqi PM becomes first foreign leader to meet Iran’s Raisi

(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi became the first foreign leader on Sunday to visit and meet with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi since the hardliner took office in August. Iraq has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, including Saudi Arabia, in the hope of...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations. He said that the Europeans need "to clarify and to try to understand better what are the intentions behind this announcement." Michel said that the move would reinforce European efforts to build their own defense capacity.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes

France on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain.French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact and the security implications of the deal, known as AUKUS, at a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels and that France would ensure that it is discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings next month.The Indo-Pacific security pact will see Australia cancel a...
WORLD
The Independent

Trudeau's party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary.Trudeau entered Monday's election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled — but he was hoping Canadians would reward him with a majority for navigating the pandemic better than many other leaders. Still, Trudeau struggled to justify why he called the election early given the virus, and the opposition was relentless in accusing him of holding the vote two years...
IMMIGRATION

