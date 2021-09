The girls golf team extended their season lead in TVC golf action recording another first place finish hosting at Twin Oaks. The Lady Falcons recorded a team score of 366. Leading the way was Ava Mata recording a personal best 86, while Sophie Argyle finished second at the event with a personal best 87, Zoey Markey finished third with a personal best 88, and Abbie Phillips rounded out the scoring with a personal best 105. This was the first time that Ava, Sophie, and Zoey have broken 90 on the course. Kendal Ferchau finished with a 112 while recording her first pars in competitive golf, and Sophie Maxwell finished with a personal best 114. Congratulations on a great performance girls.

