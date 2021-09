Leadership can be thought of as the act of creating the opportunity for beneficial change. But leadership is hard, and it’s getting harder, and less attractive as a career choice all the time. So, when I tuned into the Aspen City Council work session Sept. 13 to take in their discussion about the entrance to Aspen and how it might be improved, my expectations were low. I didn’t expect, and didn’t get, any hopeful information about how the city might move forward with some beneficial change for those regularly using the city’s entrance — whose work helps make the Aspen experience possible for visitors and locals alike.

ASPEN, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO