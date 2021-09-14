Skinner: The soundtrack of a life

A hundred years from now, historians, archivists and locals will look back on the period of Aspen we’re living in as another heyday, every bit as significant as the silver boom of the late 1800s. It’s more than just real estate now, though; there’s the incessant whoring of the intangible, the illusory, ever-changing Aspen lifestyle itself. The miners probably did something similar as we locals do now, constantly telling anyone with ears and a pulse how amazing it is here and glamorizing their monotonous routine every chance they had.

