Aspen, CO

Skinner: The soundtrack of a life

By Steve Skinner, Aspen Daily News Columnist
Aspen Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially Suicide Prevention Month. If you live long enough, every month is Suicide Prevention Month. I volunteered to DJ at the inaugural Suicide Awareness Hike in Grand County last weekend. Music is a really important part of people’s lives, especially survivors. I didn’t know what to expect but it turned out to be a really good event. People brought their music requests. One woman requested Joni Mitchell, and we both stood there with tears welling. Without knowing the details I could tell that Joni meant a lot to her and her loved one.

