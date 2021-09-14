Skinner: The soundtrack of a life
It’s officially Suicide Prevention Month. If you live long enough, every month is Suicide Prevention Month. I volunteered to DJ at the inaugural Suicide Awareness Hike in Grand County last weekend. Music is a really important part of people’s lives, especially survivors. I didn’t know what to expect but it turned out to be a really good event. People brought their music requests. One woman requested Joni Mitchell, and we both stood there with tears welling. Without knowing the details I could tell that Joni meant a lot to her and her loved one.www.aspendailynews.com
