English in Action benefit a success

 8 days ago

On Sept. 7, in the Aspen Art Museum rooftop cafe, something extraordinary happened. More than 170 community members gathered for English In Action’s Summer Benefit to hear author Francisco Cantú reflect on his time in the U.S. Border Patrol. In an eye-opening conversation with Ali Noorani of the National Immigration Forum, the two immigration experts addressed the depth of human tragedy occurring on our southern border every day and potential solutions. They underscored the many ways English In Action’s work supporting immigrants in the Valley through language development and cross-cultural exchange stands as a potent counterpoint to that human suffering.

