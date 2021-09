Syracuse, N.Y. — The Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse has set new Covid protocols that will be in effect for most upcoming shows through at least the end of the year. To enter the theater, all patrons age 12 or older must show evidence of at least one dose of a Covid vaccination or a negative result from a Covid test taken 48 to 72 hours prior to curtain. Children under 12 will be allowed to attend performances with adults who meet the vaccination or testing requirements.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO