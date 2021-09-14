CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The San Francisco Giants become first MLB team to clinch a playoff berth this season with 9-1 win over San Diego Padres

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The San Francisco Giants become first MLB team to clinch a playoff berth this season with 9-1 win over San Diego Padres.

