The beauty of the way the Raiders have operated lo these many years is that when they win a game in a hilariously stupid way like Monday’s, it makes their fans feel like they just won the AFC title game. They’ve lost so many games in ways as comedic as the way they beat Baltimore that this feels to their self-styled nation like beating Bill Belichick in January. Or at least Brian Billick.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO