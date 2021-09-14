CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic must be a global battle

By Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Wash.
Las Vegas Sun
 8 days ago

I was excited to run across the Aug. 29 letter, “Vaccine efforts must go global,” which called on the president and Congress to lead the effort for global vaccine access. If this doesn’t happen, we will be doomed to these continual new variants that reach our shore and repeat the spikes of infections and deaths. America has the power to lead the way to global vaccine access, and it will be our voices that create the political will to make it happen.

