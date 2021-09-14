CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Let Biden bring nation together

By Bobbie Wilkinson, Las Vegas
Las Vegas Sun
 8 days ago

I am so sick of hearing Republican legislators bashing the Biden administration for divisiveness of any kind. The Divider In Chief, who left the White House in disgrace following an insurrection of his supporters, is the person who delivered the United States to the position we are in. The polarizing...

lasvegassun.com

