George Floyd Memorial Fund Reports More Than $50K In Scholarship Awards
(Minneapolis, MN) -- An organization dedicated to keeping the memory of George Floyd alive says it has given out more than 50-thousand dollars in scholarships. In a Monday press release, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation reports it gave out scholarships to law school students, interns, and undergraduate students varying from one-thousand to ten-thousand dollars. The foundation, started by Floyd's sister, also awarded 25-thousand dollars to Fayetteville State University. Those involved say they hope the money helps people who will create real change in the world.www.willmarradio.com
