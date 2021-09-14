CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

George Floyd Memorial Fund Reports More Than $50K In Scholarship Awards

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- An organization dedicated to keeping the memory of George Floyd alive says it has given out more than 50-thousand dollars in scholarships. In a Monday press release, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation reports it gave out scholarships to law school students, interns, and undergraduate students varying from one-thousand to ten-thousand dollars. The foundation, started by Floyd's sister, also awarded 25-thousand dollars to Fayetteville State University. Those involved say they hope the money helps people who will create real change in the world.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd

Comments / 0

Community Policy