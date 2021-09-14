CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

By Wakil KOHSAR
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XejLm_0bvPNcq500
Afghanistan is in the grip of a major cash crisis, with people limited to withdrawing the equivalent of just $200 a day from personal accounts /AFP/File

The Taliban are investigating the accounts of former high-ranking Afghan government members to check for ill-gotten gains, officials said Tuesday.

The investigation may lead to the freezing of assets and accounts of former civil servants, ministers and lawmakers, an official at Da Afghanistan Bank told AFP, asking not to be named.

A manager of a private bank confirmed a team of "Taliban auditors" had been deployed to the organisation to check the accounts of selected former government officials.

Corruption was widespread and rampant under the administration of former president Ashraf Ghani, and tens of millions of dollars of aid money is believed to have been siphoned out of the public purse.

Ghani himself was accused of taking millions with him when he fled to Abu Dhabi on August 15 as the Taliban entered Kabul, but he has denied the claims and says he is ready to prove his innocence.

On Tuesday, several Taliban officials posted video on their social media accounts purporting to show millions in cash and gold ingots recovered from the Panjshir residence of former vice president Amrullah Saleh.

The video, which could not be independently verified, showed Taliban fighters sitting on the floor and counting cash and gold apparently found in suitcases.

One fighter says they discovered about $100,000 the day after Panjshir fell to the Taliban, and a further $6.2 million and 18 gold ingots in a later search.

Saleh had holed up in Panjshir after the Taliban took Kabul, and the remote highland valley was the last province to fall to the hardline Islamists.

The investigation into possible illegal assets comes as Afghanistan is in the grip of a major cash crisis, with people limited to withdrawing the equivalent of just $200 a day from personal accounts -- and having to queue for hours even to do that.

Even before the Taliban takeover, government salaries were frequently paid late -- and in the case of rural workers there is a months-long backlog.

People are resorting to selling their household goods to raise money to pay for essentials, and bustling second-hand goods markets have mushroomed in most urban centres.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund have halted Afghanistan's access to funding, while the United States has also frozen cash held in its reserve for Kabul.

Ajmal Ahmady, former acting governor of the Afghan central bank, tweeted last week that the country no longer had access to around $9 billion in aid, loans and assets.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations.The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.U.N. officials are confronting this dilemma just over a...
WORLD
Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amrullah Saleh
Person
Ashraf Ghani
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Bank Accounts#Da Afghanistan Bank#Private Bank#Afp File#Panjshir#Islamists
Washington Post

Blinken’s claim that Biden ‘did not inherit a plan’ for Afghan withdrawal

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”. Blinken, appearing on Capitol Hill to defend the administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, made this comment in response to questions by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “Did the Trump administration leave on your desk a pile of notebooks as to exactly how to carry out that plan? Did we have a list of which Afghans we were going to evacuate? Did we have a plan to get Americans from all over Afghanistan to Kabul and out in an orderly way? How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declaring May 1 withdrawal?”
POTUS
Reuters

Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Despite Afghanistan's capture rift emerges between Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): Even though the Taliban has managed to capture Afghanistan and form a government, an internal rift between the faction has started emerging, according to media reports. Writing for The Spectator, David Loyn, said that Talian co-founder Mullah Baradar had expected to run the government but...
WORLD
The Associated Press

IS bomb attacks on Taliban raise specter of wider conflict

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The extremist Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of deadly roadside bombs targeting Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan, raising the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their long-time rivals. A string of explosions struck Taliban vehicles...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Shropshire Star

Defence official suspended pending probe into Afghan interpreter data breach

Initial findings show an email to more than 250 people who remain in the country was copied to all applicants. A Ministry of Defence official has been suspended pending investigation following a “significant” data breach relating to interpreters in Afghanistan hoping to come to the UK. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace...
MILITARY
AFP

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work

Fears were mounting in Afghanistan on Monday as the Taliban tightened their grip on women's rights, slashing access to work and denying girls the right to secondary school education. In Herat, an education official insisted the issue of girls and women teachers returning to secondary school was a question of time, not policy.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Afghan merchants fear for future as Taliban takeover raises costs

Merchants in the historic Afghan trading city of Herat fear for their future after being hit by Taliban tax collection and a backlog for goods to clear customs. The country's third-biggest city is a strategic hub along the ancient Silk Road -- with nearby borders to Iran and Turkmenistan -- and is a key generator of revenue for the country. Although the Taliban blame rampant corruption by the previous government for a rise in costs for importers, businessmen in Herat say they face going under if the hardline Islamists do not lower taxes. "I'm feeling really hopeless," merchant Faghir Ahmad told AFP.
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Taliban's windfall from U.S. withdrawal: $83B in weapons

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Many pundits believe U.S. President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the biggest military defeat in American history. Biden's decision to end the "forever war" has certainly handed a windfall to the Taliban and their al-Qaida allies. The United States left behind $83 billion worth of weapons, including around 208 aircraft, 2,000 armored vehicles, 600,000 small arms, 32,000 grenades, mortars, rockets and bombs and 30 million rounds of ammunition.
MILITARY
CNBC

85 Americans have left Afghanistan since U.S. completed its withdrawal

WASHINGTON — A commercial flight carrying 21 Americans and 48 lawful permanent U.S. residents departed Kabul, Afghanistan, over the weekend, the State Department confirmed Monday. In total, at least 85 American citizens and 79 lawful permanent residents have left Afghanistan since the U.S. ended a massive humanitarian evacuation and completed...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy