CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show

By STR
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4RlY_0bvPNbxM00
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government were ousted in a military coup /AFP/File

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court Tuesday to face charges of incitement and flouting Covid restrictions, her lawyer said, a day after failing to appear on health grounds.

Suu Kyi and her elected government were deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal junta crackdown on dissent.

Cut off from the world except for brief meetings with her legal team and court appearances, the 76-year-old Nobel laureate faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than a decade.

Monday's hearing was adjourned after Suu Kyi suffered from what her lawyer said was "car sickness" while being taken from the compound where she is under house arrest to the courtroom.

Suu Kyi "said she was still somewhat dizzy," according to lawyer Khin Maung Zaw, who met with her before Tuesday's hearing.

The hearing on charges Suu Kyi flouted coronavirus restrictions during elections her party won last year was postponed after prosecution witnesses failed to appear, he added.

Suu Kyi's lawyers have denied those charges.

Two prosecution witnesses also failed to appear at a hearing in July after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

The trial was then postponed for two months as the country battled a Covid-19 surge.

Journalists are barred from the proceedings against Suu Kyi, who also faces charges of sedition, accepting illegal payments of gold and violating a colonial-era secrecy law.

Security forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians since the putsch, according to a local monitoring group.

The military says the toll is much lower.

Myanmar's junta chief said last month that elections would be held and a state of emergency lifted by August 2023, extending the initial one-year timeline the military announced days after the coup.

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Suu Kyi skips Myanmar trial due to illness, according to her lawyer.

Suu Kyi skips Myanmar trial due to illness, according to her lawyer. Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted Myanmar leader, skipped the commencement of her coronavirus-delayed trial in a junta court on Monday because she felt ill, according to her lawyer. Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military in a...
HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

Myanmar court moves venue for secrets trial of Australian

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has agreed to change the venue for the trial of an Australian economist and adviser to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on charges of violating the nation’s official secrets law, lawyers said Tuesday. Sean Turnell was charged along with Suu Kyi...
WORLD
sandiegouniontribune.com

Myanmar judge rules that Suu Kyi’s trial will continue

BANGKOK — A court in Myanmar ruled Tuesday that prosecutors presented enough evidence against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and two of her political allies for their trial to continue on charges of incitement. Suu Kyi and her elected government were ousted by the military in February. A special...
WORLD
The Independent

Lawyer says US journalist in Myanmar jail seems disheartened

U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, imprisoned in Myanmar for almost four months while awaiting trial, appeared disheartened during a court hearing Monday, his lawyer said.Fenster has been charged with incitement — spreading inflammatory information — an offense for which he could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The charge does not specify what he is accused of doing.The military-installed government that took power in February has sought to curb independent news media by canceling their licenses and arresting dozens of journalists.Fenster is being detained in Yangon’s Insein Prison, an overcrowded facility which for decades has housed political...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
AFP

Thousands flee Myanmar town after clashes with junta troops

Thousands have fled a town in west Myanmar after days of fighting between anti-junta dissidents and the military, during which soldiers bombed civilian homes, residents and media said Wednesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted by the military in February, sparking a nationwide uprising that the junta has tried to crush. Attacks on junta troops have increased after lawmakers ousted by the generals called for a "people's defensive war" earlier this month. Soldiers fought battle with around 100 members of a local defence group after being "ambushed" in Thantlang in remote Chin state near the India border on September 18, junta spokesman Zaw Min Thun said Tuesday.
WORLD
AFP

Shots in the dark: China sends Covid aid to Myanmar rebels

Delivering vaccines to Myanmar's junta, but also to rebel groups that are the generals' sworn enemies, China is playing both sides to fight the coronavirus and strengthen its hand in the messy politics of its southern neighbour. Health workers had also crossed over from China to deliver masks and hand sanitiser, he added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Norway’s Telenor says Myanmar unit sale came after junta’s pressure on surveillance tech

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Norwegian telecom firm Telenor is selling its Myanmar operations to avoid European Union sanctions after “continued pressure” from Myanmar’s military junta to activate intercept surveillance technology, the company’s Asia head told Reuters. Telenor announced in July it would sell its Myanmar unit to Lebanese investment firm M1...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Junta#Military Government#Afp File#Covid
The Independent

Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies

Hussein Tantawi, the Egyptian general who took charge of the country when longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.Field Marshal Tantawi, Mubarak’s defense minister for some 20 years, chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces that took power after Mubarak's ouster. He was known to be unquestioningly loyal to the former president, and oversaw a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that continued under Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt’s current president. El-Sissi’s government has since rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011.Born...
WORLD
AFP

'Hotel Rwanda' hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges

Paul Rusesabagina, the "Hotel Rwanda" hero who became a fiercely outspoken government critic, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges after what his supporters labelled a politically motivated show trial. The Hotel Rwanda Foundation, which supports Rusesabagina, earlier this month described the court proceedings as a "show trial" and said the government had failed to provide any credible evidence against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lebanese ex-minister asks that port blast judge be replaced

A former Lebanese government minister on Wednesday asked the country’s top court to remove the lead judge investigating last year’s massive explosion in Beirut s port because of allegedly “legitimate suspicion” over his handling of the case, state media reported. The development is the latest in a year-long saga surrounding the investigation into the explosion, which plunged Lebanon into another political crisis and accelerated an already unprecedented economic meltdown. The country's government resigned after the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion and bickering political parties only this month agreed on a new government. Also, months into the probe, the lead judge...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Libya parliament withdraws support for unity government

Libya's parliament on Tuesday passed a no-confidence vote in the war-scarred country's unity government, dealing a new blow to UN-backed peace efforts and plans for December elections. This government will keep working until December 24, and we must ensure conditions that allow for elections to be held."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Military coup attempt fails in Sudan, state TV says

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Government officials said an attempted coup in Sudan failed on Tuesday, in which the military tried to take control of the state media building. Officials said the suspects tried to seize a state-run television station in Omdurman, not far from the capital Khartoum, but were turned back.
WORLD
The Independent

South African court OKs new deadline for election candidates

South Africa’s Constitutional Court threw a lifeline to the ruling African National Congress party on Monday by allowing the electoral commission to reopen the registration of candidates for local government elections in November.The ANC had failed to register its candidates in some municipalities before an initial deadline and would not have been able to contest them, handing over power to opposition parties and independent candidates in some of those areas.The Independent Electoral Commission agreed to extend the deadline, prompting a court challenge by opposition party the Democratic Alliance The court dismissed the DA's appeal.Being unable to register those...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Protest over Kosovo ban on Serbian-registered cars

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs on Monday blocked roads in Kosovo's north leading to its only two border crossings with Serbia to protest Pristina's ban on entry of cars with Serbian registration plates. The row erupted over Kosovo's use of plates with RKS (Republic of Kosovo) on them, which implies its status as an independent nation, something bitterly disputed by Serbia. Until now, vehicles with Serbian registration plates have been entering Kosovo freely. But since Serbia refuses to allow cars with RKS plates, demanding that they take temporary plates on arrival, Pristina says its ban is just a reciprocal measure.
PROTESTS
AFP

'Joe Ferrari' case lifts lid on Thai police corruption

A flashy cop with a taste for fast cars falls from grace following the leak of spine-chilling footage of a brutal interrogation gone wrong. - Flash cop, fast cars - Revelations about Thitisan's wealthy lifestyle and a string of celebrity relationships made headlines after his arrest.
WORLD
AFP

Unwell Suu Kyi skips Myanmar trial hearing: lawyer

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi skipped the resumption of her coronavirus-delayed trial in a junta court because she felt ill, her lawyer said Monday. Suu Kyi was deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising. The junta launched a brutal crackdown to suppress opposition, and its forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians since, according to a local monitoring group. Cut off from the world except for brief meetings with her legal team and court appearances, the 76-year-old Suu Kyi faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than a decade. Her trial on charges she violated coronavirus restrictions during elections her party won last year, and for illegally importing walkie-talkies, was due to resume Monday after a two-month pause.
HEALTH
Metro International

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi dizzy and drowsy, skips court appearance

(Reuters) -Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to appear at a court hearing on Monday for health reasons, a member of her legal team said, describing her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness. Suu Kyi, 76, who has been detained on various charges since her overthrow...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Dizzy and Drowsy, Skips Court Appearance

(Reuters) -Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to appear at a court hearing on Monday for health reasons, a member of her legal team said, describing her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness. Suu Kyi, 76, who has been detained on various charges since her overthrow...
ASIA
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy