Gold is vulnerable to a high US CPI print [Video]

DATA RECAP: The headline rate rose 0.3% on the month below expectations of 0.4%, which saw the yearly rate print at 5.3%, matching estimates. The core reading rose 0.1% vs 0.3% expected, while the yearly rate also fell short of expectations at 4% vs 4.2%. Transitory factors that have been a focal point for much of the increase have begun to roll over as used cars saw a slight decrease of 1.5%, marking the biggest monthly drop since November 2016. Elsewhere, stick components such as shelter costs rose a marginal 0.2%. As such, this reinforces the Federal Reserves outlook that the inflation spike is expected to be transitory. Alongside this, with ISM Mfg. and Non-Mfg prices paid (Figure 1.) heading lower, risks to inflation is tilted to the downside.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO