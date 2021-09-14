CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Killings of Environmental Advocates Around the World Hit a Record High in 2020

By Georgina Gustin
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News
 8 days ago
A record number of environmental activists were killed in 2020, according to the latest accounting by a U.K.-based advocacy group that puts the blame squarely on extractive industries, including agribusiness and logging. The number of documented killings—227—occurred across the world, but in especially high numbers throughout Latin America and the...

Person
Bill Mckibben
InsideClimate News

InsideClimate News

