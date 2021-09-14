CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott County, KY

Teachers eligible for vaccine incentive

By Mike Scogin Georgetown News-Graphic
news-graphic.com
 8 days ago

Scott County school employees are eligible for a one-time incentive payment of $100 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1, 2021. The Kentucky Department of Education announced last week it plans to use to to $8.8 million in Elementary and secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to provide the reimbursement to school districts that have rewarded and acknowledged the time, energy and effort staff members took to get vaccinated.

www.news-graphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Scott County, KY
Health
County
Scott County, KY
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Scott County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Kde#Scott County Schools#Wedco#Lee County Elementary#The General Assembly#Mscogin News Graphic Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy