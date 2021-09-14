Teachers eligible for vaccine incentive
Scott County school employees are eligible for a one-time incentive payment of $100 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1, 2021. The Kentucky Department of Education announced last week it plans to use to to $8.8 million in Elementary and secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to provide the reimbursement to school districts that have rewarded and acknowledged the time, energy and effort staff members took to get vaccinated.www.news-graphic.com
Comments / 0