NEW ORLEANS — Today is the first official day of Fall - the Autumn Equinox is at 2:20 p.m. - and our weather got the memo! A cold front moved through this morning and now cooler, drier air is filtering into Southeast Louisiana. It has been a cloudy start to the day, but the clouds will clear through the afternoon hours. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 15 - 20 mph. High temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees cooler than yesterday in the low 80s, and it will be less humid!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO