Netflix announces Narcos: Mexico is ending this season

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has announced that the third season of Narcos: Mexico will be its last. The streaming service confirmed that the 90s-set crime drama is set to wrap things up in its third season, with an explosive trailer that urged viewers to "prepare for the final blow." It also revealed that the new episodes will land on the platform on Friday, November 5.

www.digitalspy.com

