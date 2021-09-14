CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

This is the County in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPKknG00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 42,841 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,235 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fort Smith is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sebastian County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,250 infections in Sebastian County, or 15,887 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sebastian County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Fort Smith area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 246 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sebastian County, compared to 214 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fort Smith metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sebastian County, AR 15,887 20,250 246 313
2 Crawford County, AR 15,148 9,463 235 147
3 Le Flore County, OK 14,430 7,202 146 73
4 Sequoyah County, OK 14,328 5,926 167 69

