High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 4 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet. Strong rip currents expected. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Large waves may sweep people off of rocks and jetties.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground level is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Washington Channel are at 10:03 PM this evening and 10:25 AM Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 00:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia, Arlington County, and the City of Alexandria. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground level is possible elsewhere. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one half foot above ground level is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 10:25 AM. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 10:43 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Orange County Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100 expected. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charles COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 4:41 PM this afternoon. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 5:55 PM this afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.6 1 Minor 23/05 AM 3.8 1.9 1.8 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.6 1.7 1.6 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 2.9 1.0 1.0 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.1 0 None
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia, Arlington County, and the City of Alexandria. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road and near the Tidal Basin. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground level is possible elsewhere. Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. Minor shoreline inundation up to one half foot above ground level is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 10:03 PM and 10:25 AM Thursday morning. The next high tide at Alexandria is at 10:21 PM and 10:43 AM Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 8:44 PM and 8:47 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 9:54 PM and 9:55 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 PM 3.4 1.7 1.8 2 Minor 23/09 AM 3.4 1.7 2.0 2 Minor 23/09 PM 2.8 1.1 1.2 1 None 24/09 AM 1.5 -0.2 0.2 0-1 None 24/11 PM 2.2 0.5 0.5 0 None 25/10 AM 2.0 0.3 0.8 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/08 PM 3.6 1.9 1.9 1 Minor 23/09 AM 3.6 1.9 2.0 1 Minor 23/09 PM 3.5 1.8 1.7 0 Minor 24/09 AM 3.1 1.4 1.6 0 Minor 24/09 PM 2.8 1.1 1.1 0 None 25/09 AM 1.9 0.2 0.6 0 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 3:19 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 4:31 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 5:07 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/04 AM 3.3 1.7 1.7 3 Minor 23/05 PM 3.1 1.5 1.4 1-2 Minor 24/05 AM 2.5 0.9 1.0 1 None 24/06 PM 2.6 1.0 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.6 1.0 1.1 0 None
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Dahlgren is at 4:41 PM this afternoon. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 5:55 PM this afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/05 PM 3.7 1.8 1.6 1 Minor 23/05 AM 3.8 1.9 1.8 1 Minor 23/05 PM 3.6 1.7 1.6 0-1 Minor 24/05 AM 2.9 1.0 1.0 0 None 24/06 PM 3.0 1.1 1.0 0 None 25/06 AM 2.9 1.0 1.1 0 None
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.5 1.6 1.7 1 MINOR 23/06 PM 3.5 1.6 1.6 1 MINOR 24/06 AM 2.6 0.7 0.9 1 NONE 24/06 PM 2.4 0.5 0.5 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.4 0.5 0.7 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/03 AM 3.2 1.7 1.6 2 MINOR 23/04 PM 3.3 1.8 1.6 1 MINOR 24/04 AM 2.7 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 24/05 PM 2.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 25/04 AM 2.5 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 25/05 PM 2.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/01 AM 2.7 1.3 1.1 4 NONE 23/01 PM 2.8 1.4 1.1 2-3 NONE 24/01 AM 2.5 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE 24/02 PM 2.5 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 AM 2.3 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 25/02 PM 2.4 1.0 0.8 1 NONE
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orange THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CUMBERLAND, DURHAM, GRANVILLE, HARNETT, JOHNSTON, EASTERN ORANGE, PERSON, NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON AND WAKE COUNTIES The heavy rain and immediate risk of flooding have ended. Additional bands of showers and storms will affect the region later this afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 PM 3.5 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.3 0.4 0.6 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.7 0.8 0.5 1-2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.7 0.0 0.2 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.6 0.9 0.7 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Cumberland County in central North Carolina Durham County in central North Carolina Granville County in central North Carolina Harnett County in central North Carolina Johnston County in central North Carolina Eastern Orange County in central North Carolina Person County in central North Carolina Northwestern Sampson County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 1212 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of torrential downpours moving northeast at 30 mph. This may cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, Chapel Hill, Smithfield, Clinton, Oxford, Roxboro, Hillsborough, Creedmoor, Lillington, Fort Bragg, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Dunn and Butner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor and urban flooding.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory...in Virginia, the Back Bay area Virginia Beach along the north side of the Currituck Sound. In North Carolina, sound side portions of Eastern Currituck County. For the Beach Hazards Statement...the Atlantic Beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/10 PM 3.5 0.6 0.5 4 NONE 23/10 AM 3.5 0.6 0.2 4 NONE 23/11 PM 3.1 0.2 0.2 2 NONE 24/11 AM 3.7 0.8 0.4 3 NONE 24/11 PM 3.3 0.4 0.6 2 NONE 25/12 PM 3.7 0.8 0.5 1-2 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.4 0.6 0.6 2-3 NONE 23/11 AM 3.4 0.6 0.4 2 NONE 24/12 AM 3.2 0.4 0.5 1-2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.9 1.1 0.9 2-3 NONE 25/12 AM 3.3 0.5 0.8 1-2 NONE 25/01 PM 3.7 0.9 0.8 1-2 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.0 0.3 0.3 5 NONE 23/10 AM 4.1 0.4 0.1 5 NONE 23/10 PM 3.7 0.0 0.2 4-5 NONE 24/10 AM 4.6 0.9 0.7 4 NONE 24/10 PM 4.0 0.3 0.8 3 NONE 25/11 AM 4.6 0.9 0.8 3 NONE
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Kent County in Maryland. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in bayside communities and along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Tolchester Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.8 ft, Major 3.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 3.9 2.2 1.9 Minor 23/09 AM 3.8 2.1 2.1 Minor 23/09 PM 2.9 1.2 0.9 None 24/09 AM 1.9 0.2 0.3 None 24/10 PM 2.4 0.7 0.4 None 25/10 AM 2.3 0.6 0.8 None
KENT COUNTY, MD

