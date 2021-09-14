CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPKWNy00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 262,010 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,052 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Johnson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,425 infections in Johnson County, or 14,796 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Johnson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Indianapolis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 269 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Johnson County, compared to 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Johnson County, IN 14,796 22,425 269 408
2 Hancock County, IN 13,787 10,179 209 154
3 Shelby County, IN 13,658 6,064 232 103
4 Putnam County, IN 13,384 5,027 176 66
5 Hamilton County, IN 13,269 41,943 138 436
6 Hendricks County, IN 13,060 21,018 208 334
7 Marion County, IN 12,856 121,426 202 1,911
8 Madison County, IN 12,596 16,313 286 370
9 Boone County, IN 12,441 8,002 168 108
10 Morgan County, IN 11,958 8,338 222 155
11 Brown County, IN 8,481 1,275 299 45

