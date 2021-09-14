This is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 262,010 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,052 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Johnson County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,425 infections in Johnson County, or 14,796 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Johnson County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Indianapolis area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 269 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Johnson County, compared to 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Johnson County, IN
|14,796
|22,425
|269
|408
|2
|Hancock County, IN
|13,787
|10,179
|209
|154
|3
|Shelby County, IN
|13,658
|6,064
|232
|103
|4
|Putnam County, IN
|13,384
|5,027
|176
|66
|5
|Hamilton County, IN
|13,269
|41,943
|138
|436
|6
|Hendricks County, IN
|13,060
|21,018
|208
|334
|7
|Marion County, IN
|12,856
|121,426
|202
|1,911
|8
|Madison County, IN
|12,596
|16,313
|286
|370
|9
|Boone County, IN
|12,441
|8,002
|168
|108
|10
|Morgan County, IN
|11,958
|8,338
|222
|155
|11
|Brown County, IN
|8,481
|1,275
|299
|45
