CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPKQ5c00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 54,334 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,872 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Catawba County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,375 infections in Catawba County, or 15,552 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Catawba County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hickory area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 221 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Catawba County, compared to 197 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Catawba County, NC 15,552 24,375 221 346
2 Alexander County, NC 14,898 5,530 261 97
3 Burke County, NC 14,528 13,033 183 164
4 Caldwell County, NC 13,935 11,396 136 111

Comments / 0

Related
jdnews.com

Onslow joins historic civil action against opioid manufacturers

Millions of dollars to combat opioid abuse will likely pour into Onslow County in years to come now that a $26 billion national settlement agreement with pharmaceutical giants has been reached. The landmark settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson &...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Hickory Lenoir Morganton
wbtw.com

North Carolina church tells its members they won’t be following mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte church is telling its members they won’t be following Mecklenburg County’s recently passed mask mandate. Religious institutions were originally exempt from the county’s mask mandate. However this week, the board of county commissioners voted 5-4 to eliminate that exemption for churches, mosques,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WOWK

New COVID-19 treatment available in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young, DO, FAAFO, is the Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. She’s discussing the latest on COVID-19 in West Virginia, including the health department offering a new treatment for the virus. KCHD is offering monoclonal antibody clinics in...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

This is the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in Georgia

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life — and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
GEORGIA STATE
heraldsun.com

Hundreds given expired COVID vaccines at veterans hospital in NC, officials say

Nearly 300 people in Eastern North Carolina received expired doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this summer through the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System, officials said. The expired doses were administered to at least 281 veterans, spouses, caregivers and employees, spokesperson Gail Cureton confirmed in a statement to McClatchy News. Clinicians have been in touch with “nearly all” of the individuals affected, Cureton said, but some are still being notified.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Average Cost of a Home in North Dakota

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before. As of August 2021, a typical single-family home in the United […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

53K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy