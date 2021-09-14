This is the County in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 54,334 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,872 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Catawba County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 24,375 infections in Catawba County, or 15,552 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Catawba County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hickory area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 221 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Catawba County, compared to 197 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

