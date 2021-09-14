CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPKB5x00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Wichita Falls metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 20,976 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,892 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Wichita Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Wichita Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Wichita County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,725 infections in Wichita County, or 14,205 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Wichita County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Wichita Falls area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 311 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Wichita County, compared to 293 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wichita County, TX 14,205 18,725 311 410
2 Clay County, TX 12,102 1,257 183 19
3 Archer County, TX 11,310 994 148 13

