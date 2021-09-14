CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 8 days ago

From poor pass blocking to an absent pass rush, the Ravens have plenty to worry about after a wild 33-27 overtime loss in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are five things we learned Monday night:

The Ravens left Las Vegas with more to worry about than their 0-1 record.

Las Vegas fans partied after an improbable close to their first NFL dance. A national audience celebrated the wackiness of an overtime that would not end. But it was an evening of bitter disappointment and bad tidings for the Ravens, who were already a haunted team after injuries wiped out their starting backfield and one of their best defenders before the first snap of the 2021 season.

They led for most of the night. Lamar Jackson appeared to have enough magic in his arm and legs to bail them out in a tense fourth quarter. But a rebuilt offensive line failed to protect Jackson all night, and he was stripped on the Ravens’ final offensive play of overtime. Meanwhile, their vaunted secondary, playing without injured cornerback Marcus Peters , ran out of steam after an excellent first half. In a fitting final image, cornerback Marlon Humphrey pulled up and watched helplessly as the game-winning touchdown pass sailed over his head.

“We just didn’t close the game out when we had the opportunity to do it three or four times,” coach John Harbaugh said.

It’s Harbaugh’s job not to make too much of a single loss, but there were plenty of worrisome portents in this season opener.

Instead of burying their demons from the end of last season, the Ravens picked up where they left off on offense, with Jackson taking three sacks and fumbling the ball away twice. Tackles Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva simply could not keep Raiders edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue from wrecking his pocket. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman stopped calling plays for running back Ty’Son Williams after he scored a 35-yard touchdown and flashed as a receiver in the first half.

A Ravens defense that had dominated throughout training camp and the preseason looked all too mortal in the fourth quarter and overtime as pass rushers failed to reach Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive backs lost high-stakes battles on the back end. The Raiders scored on four of their last five drives, with their only miss coming on a flukish interception that went through the hands of former Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV and bounced off the helmet of safety DeShon Elliott.

The more we pull back to look at the greater context, the darker the view gets. This team needed a positive performance to push back the gloom of last week, when Peters and running back Gus Edwards fell to season-ending knee injuries just minutes apart. Instead, the Ravens ate a dispiriting loss, and now they have a short week to prepare for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who embarrassed them last September.

Harbaugh has never lost his grip on a season, and the Ravens have never fallen out of contention with Jackson at quarterback, but they’re already sailing through rough seas as they try to steer this voyage back on course.

Lamar Jackson showed promising signs of development before the Raiders’ pressure consumed him.

Jackson finished his evening with a frustrated shake of the postgame lectern as he described how “ticked off” he felt at his ill-timed fumbles.

We saw plenty of good work from him, however, especially in the first as he showcased his growing poise. Despite pressure from Crosby and Ngakoue that arrived early and often, Jackson patiently worked his way through reads and completed the passes available to him instead of forcing the issue.

He put together as impressive a sequence as you’ll ever see in the second quarter when he completed a 29-yard play-action strike to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown between two linebackers, stepped up to get away from Crosby and find Sammy Watkins on a shallow cross for another 29 yards and used his legs to dance away from more pressure until he could find Brown with a dart in the end zone. This was a glimpse of what Jackson could be in his absolute prime, with his dazzling legs accentuating his command of the field and accurate arm.

He completed 11 of 15 passes for 128 yards in the first half despite facing pressure on more than 60% of his drop-backs.

Jackson went colder in the second half as the persistent pressure continued. He missed a wide-open Williams on third down, forcing the Ravens to settle for a field goal after they started their second drive of the third quarter from the Raiders’ 38-yard line. His fumble in the fourth quarter set the Raiders up for a short, game-tying touchdown drive.

Even then, he mixed in moments of brilliance, including a 47-yard pass completion dropped neatly over Watkins’ shoulder and a 28-yard scramble to set up Justin Tucker’s go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter.

We know Jackson’s magic will keep the Ravens in many a game. If the offensive line can protect him consistently, we might also see a more refined version of the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player emerge over the next few months.

The Ravens gave Derek Carr too much time to pick them apart.

Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale tried his usual array of blitzes to rattle Carr, but the Ravens, going against a battered offensive line missing its best interior blocker (Richie Incognito), could not deliver consistent heat. Even when Martindale sent the house, the Raiders quarterback had time to survey for favorable matchups on the back end.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Ravens managed 16 pressures on Carr compared with the Raiders’ 27 on Jackson. Veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell, Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee did little to disturb the pocket despite combining for 141 defensive snaps.

Martindale often talks about how pass rush and coverage go hand in hand. In this case, Ravens defensive backs could not hold up late in the game as blitzes exposed them to one-on-one matchups. Raiders tight end Darren Waller finished with 105 yards on 10 catches after the Ravens shut him down early with a wide array of coverage looks and bumps at the line of scrimmage. Wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards also did plenty of damage.

There were bright spots for the Ravens.

On the last drive of the first half, rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh ran down Carr for his first career sack, forcing the Raiders to settle for a field goal. This was more about Oweh’s effort and closing speed than his development as a pass rusher, but he found a way to be productive in his first NFL game. His speed caused problems for the Raiders’ tackles all night.

“Relentless motor, high effort, speed,” Campbell said in assessing Oweh’s debut. “He goes and gets them; that’s pretty impressive.”

Middle linebacker Patrick Queen dropped Carr for a 13-yard loss off an inside blitz in the fourth quarter, highlighting one of the greatest skills in his rapidly developing package. The second-year linebacker also delivered a few notable pops, including one on Waller.

The Ravens have serious problems at offensive tackle.

Crosby set the tone immediately, zipping around Villanueva to sack Jackson and put an end to the Ravens’ first drive of the night. Late in the third quarter, Crosby got under Villanueva’s pads and pushed the 6-foot-9 veteran into Jackson’s pocket, setting up a sack that cut short another Ravens drive. He finished with a game-high nine pressures as he outmaneuvered and outleveraged Villanueva, who was making his debut as the Ravens’ right tackle.

We knew there was a good chance Stanley would not have enough flexibility in his surgically repaired ankle to regain his All-Pro form in the early weeks of the season, but it was shocking to see him look so helpless against the outside speed rushes of his former teammate, Ngakoue.

The Raiders pressured Jackson on five of the Ravens’ first six plays and on 10 of 16 dropbacks in the first half. They kept it up all night, with defensive end Carl Nassib forcing the fumble that ended Jackson’s last drive in overtime.

This was alarming stuff from an offensive line that was supposed to be more reliable than the unit that finished last season. Stanley has a ways to go physically, and Villanueva has yet to look entirely comfortable at right tackle after he spent six seasons as the starting left tackle in Pittsburgh. The Ravens don’t really have another candidate to start at tackle, so they’ll have to hope Villanueva rounds into form.

Ty’Son Williams vanished from the game plan after an exciting start.

Williams put an exclamation point on his meteoric rise to the top of the Ravens’ depth chart with that 35-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down carry in the first half. We saw the burst and fight that made him an unexpected star in the preseason. He also made an impression as a receiver, catching three passes on four targets for 29 yards.

Why then did the Ravens go to Williams so infrequently in the second half? He carried two times for one yard after halftime, and Jackson missed him on one of his two targets as a receiver. His most notable play was a missed block on the sack that dropped Jackson in overtime. The Ravens featured Latavius Murray more heavily, even though the veteran running back gained just 28 yards on 10 carries.

Williams could be one of the best stories on the team, an unlikely savior after the Ravens lost Edwards and J.K. Dobbins to torn ACLs. They brought in bigger names to fill out their running back room, but he’s still their best option. They need to keep feeding him.

Week 2

CHIEFS@RAVENS

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4

Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Fall to Raiders 33-27

For the rest of the country, yesterday’s Monday Night Football game was probably a highly entertaining one. For the Ravens and their fans it was excruciatingly painful. Just when you thought you’d seen it all as a fan of the team, last night happened. Those on hand in Vegas for the first game in front of a live audience at Allegiant Stadium, were treated to not one, but two happy endings. And somehow that seems fitting for a town they call Sin City.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
NBC Sports

Where will Cam Newton play next? Here are five possible destinations

Bill Belichick stunned the football world on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Newton appeared to be ahead of rookie Mac Jones on the depth chart all summer after starting 15 games for the Patriots last year. In 2020, Newton had 20 total touchdowns (12 rushing, eight passing), 10 interceptions and 2,657 passing yards.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Surprising Ruling On Ravens Defense

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders put together a complaint against the Baltimore Ravens for hits against wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Monday night’s game. In the complaint, the Raiders reportedly compiled a series of plays that they felt endangered Renfrow as a defenseless receiver, including a hit by linebacker Patrick Queen (that was called for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter) and an away-from-the play hit by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: No Lamar Jackson extension because he’s “immersed” in football

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has no agent. Lamar Jackson is negotiating his next contract on his own. The latest update on the situation, frankly, reads like a jointly-issued press release by team and player. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Lamar “is immersed in his quarterbacking job, a primary reason...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Flukish#The Kansas City Chiefs
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 33, Baltimore Ravens 27

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders gave their fans a night to remember in the first full-attendance game at Allegiant Stadium, taking down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in a wild overtime thriller. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards |...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens crap out in 33-27 OT loss in Vegas

You can run from key preseason injuries, activity-limiting illness and a porous offensive line, but you can’t hide. The Ravens looked disjointed in most phases of their offense and defense, yet still had a chance to put away the Raiders, even getting a lucky break near the end of overtime. But the attempted heroics of Lamar Jackson resulted in two big turnovers and the Raiders ultimately cashed in on both.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens in a tough Week 1 matchup. Both of these franchises suffered disappointing losses to end their year. Las Vegas and Baltimore will want to start the season with a win, as they each participate in a competitive division. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Raiders Week 1 prediction.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens’ big win over Chiefs is a major step forward for Lamar Jackson and Co. | COMMENTARY

Maybe at the end of the 2021 season, the Ravens will look back at their first two games as the turning point. A lot of people like to focus on one game or one moment, but the Ravens could end up with two. A week ago, they lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders in a game they could have won. On Sunday night, they beat a team that played in the past two Super Bowls and entered this season as ...
NFL
CBS Boston

The Chiefs, Sadly, Will Not Be Going 20-0 This Season

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a loss on Sunday night. With it died one very stupid dream for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ quarterback had stated this offseason that coming off last year’s Super Bowl loss, he and his Kansas City brethren were looking to go undefeated in 2021. “The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0,” Mahomes told Bleacher Report in the spring. “It’s not really a record to be broken, I guess you would say. … Being able to go 20-0 and being...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Winners and losers against the Ravens

It wouldn’t be a Las Vegas Raiders game unless there was at least a little heartache involved, right?. As fans suffered through a roller coaster of emotions, the Raiders got a huge win against a consistent playoff and Super Bowl contender in the Baltimore Ravens. It was far from pretty, but as a wise man once said: “Just Win Baby!”
NFL
Yardbarker

Top-Five Las Vegas Raider All Time Games

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off many a memorable victory during their years in Oakland and Los Angeles, and they have continued that tradition since moving to Las Vegas last season. The latest, obviously came Monday night in the 2021 opener against the Baltimore Ravens, when the Silver and Black...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy