This is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPK1Lw00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 228,262 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,755 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Pittsburgh has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fayette County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,443 infections in Fayette County, or 10,918 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fayette County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Pittsburgh area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 256 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fayette County, compared to 194 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fayette County, PA 10,918 14,443 256 338
2 Butler County, PA 10,608 19,790 232 433
3 Westmoreland County, PA 10,589 37,563 227 805
4 Beaver County, PA 10,454 17,447 245 409
5 Armstrong County, PA 9,971 6,614 229 152
6 Washington County, PA 9,654 20,037 156 324
7 Allegheny County, PA 9,169 112,368 170 2,086

