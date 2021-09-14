CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

This is the County in the Longview, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPJzki00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Longview metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 28,232 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,959 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Longview is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Longview metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Gregg County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,370 infections in Gregg County, or 13,256 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Gregg County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Longview area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 334 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Gregg County, compared to 290 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Longview metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Gregg County, TX 13,256 16,370 334 412
2 Rusk County, TX 12,815 6,868 241 129
3 Upshur County, TX 12,250 4,994 223 91

Comments / 0

 

