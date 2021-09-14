CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPJboW00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 46,234 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,587 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Salisbury has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sussex County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 29,870 infections in Sussex County, or 13,606 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sussex County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Salisbury area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 256 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sussex County, compared to 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Salisbury metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sussex County, DE 13,606 29,870 256 561
2 Somerset County, MD 11,031 2,839 171 44
3 Wicomico County, MD 8,990 9,185 183 187
4 Worcester County, MD 8,417 4,340 213 110

Comments / 0

Related
Intelligencer

I-70 East Stretch Expected To Reopen by Oct. 1

WHEELING — The closed stretch of Interstate 70 east outside the Wheeling Tunnel is expected to be open by the end of this month, Ohio County commissioners learned Tuesday night. County Emergency Management Agency Director Lou Vargo said representatives with Swank Construction and the West Virginia Division of Highways have...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK

New COVID-19 treatment available in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young, DO, FAAFO, is the Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. She’s discussing the latest on COVID-19 in West Virginia, including the health department offering a new treatment for the virus. KCHD is offering monoclonal antibody clinics in...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
jdnews.com

Onslow joins historic civil action against opioid manufacturers

Millions of dollars to combat opioid abuse will likely pour into Onslow County in years to come now that a $26 billion national settlement agreement with pharmaceutical giants has been reached. The landmark settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson &...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity

On Sept. 17, UPMC announced the opening of a medical tent for the hospital’s Emergency Department in a tweet that called the number of children coming in as “historic.” Children’s hospital is the only pediatric hospital in the Pittsburgh region. The post Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Md De
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in Delaware

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Educated Metro In America

How much does education matter in America? The U.S. government and researchers tend to look at education in tiers. At the lowest level are those who did graduate from high school, followed by those who did, then those with some college education, and then those with a bachelor’s degree. The reason for these tiers is […]
EDUCATION
heraldsun.com

Hundreds given expired COVID vaccines at veterans hospital in NC, officials say

Nearly 300 people in Eastern North Carolina received expired doses of a COVID-19 vaccine this summer through the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System, officials said. The expired doses were administered to at least 281 veterans, spouses, caregivers and employees, spokesperson Gail Cureton confirmed in a statement to McClatchy News. Clinicians have been in touch with “nearly all” of the individuals affected, Cureton said, but some are still being notified.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Is The 7th Best State In The Nation For Teachers: Study

Maryland is considered one of the best states in the nation for teachers, according to a recent study. Th  WalletHub study was published on Monday. It said that Maryland is the 7th best state in the nation for teachers. New York was ranked as the best state for teachers and New Hampshire was ranked as […] The post Maryland Is The 7th Best State In The Nation For Teachers: Study appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
wcti12.com

Fire chief arrested, resignation in effect

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin resigned. Officials made the announcement on Sunday, September 19th. Brock Letchworth's with the City of Greenville confirmed to NewsChannel12 that Griffin was arrested in Nash County for offenses related to driving under the influence. Griffin has been with the City Greenville...
GREENVILLE, NC
southernminn.com

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Minnesota

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

53K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy