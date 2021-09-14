This is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 43,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,420 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Amarillo is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Potter County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,149 infections in Potter County, or 17,493 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Potter County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Amarillo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 417 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Potter County, compared to 320 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Potter County, TX
|17,493
|21,149
|417
|504
|2
|Randall County, TX
|15,736
|20,846
|236
|312
|3
|Oldham County, TX
|15,072
|315
|191
|4
|4
|Armstrong County, TX
|12,578
|241
|365
|7
|5
|Carson County, TX
|11,638
|702
|282
|17
