CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

This is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPJRw800 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 43,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,420 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Amarillo is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Potter County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,149 infections in Potter County, or 17,493 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Potter County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Amarillo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 417 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Potter County, compared to 320 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Potter County, TX 17,493 21,149 417 504
2 Randall County, TX 15,736 20,846 236 312
3 Oldham County, TX 15,072 315 191 4
4 Armstrong County, TX 12,578 241 365 7
5 Carson County, TX 11,638 702 282 17

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

53K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy