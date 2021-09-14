This is the County in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 43,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,420 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Amarillo is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Potter County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,149 infections in Potter County, or 17,493 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Potter County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Amarillo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 417 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Potter County, compared to 320 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

