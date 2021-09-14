CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPJNeS00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 23,533 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,832 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Waterloo-Cedar Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Black Hawk County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,808 infections in Black Hawk County, or 14,140 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Black Hawk County than they are across all of the Waterloo area, however. There have been a total of 250 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Black Hawk County, in line with 254 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Black Hawk County, IA 14,140 18,808 250 332
2 Bremer County, IA 12,832 3,180 262 65
3 Grundy County, IA 12,519 1,545 284 35

