Sioux Falls, SD

This is the County in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPJLt000 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 45,146 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,674 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux Falls is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux Falls metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Minnehaha County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,771 infections in Minnehaha County, or 18,084 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Minnehaha County than they are across all of the Sioux Falls area, however. There have been a total of 198 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Minnehaha County, in line with 208 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Minnehaha County, SD 18,084 33,771 198 370
2 Lincoln County, SD 16,901 9,281 142 78
3 McCook County, SD 15,260 841 454 25
4 Turner County, SD 15,162 1,253 714 59

