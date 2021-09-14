CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

This is the County in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPJFae00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 206,731 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,027 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Cleveland-Elyria has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Medina County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,402 infections in Medina County, or 10,382 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Medina County than they are across all of the Cleveland area, however. There have been a total of 159 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Medina County, compared to 178 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Medina County, OH 10,382 18,402 159 281
2 Lake County, OH 10,213 23,495 176 405
3 Cuyahoga County, OH 10,199 127,879 183 2,299
4 Lorain County, OH 9,523 29,209 170 521
5 Geauga County, OH 8,244 7,746 165 155

