CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

This is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPJAB100 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 379,673 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,495 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Osceola County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 65,941 infections in Osceola County, or 19,474 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Osceola County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Orlando area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 156 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Osceola County, compared to 123 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osceola County, FL 19,474 65,941 156 529
2 Orange County, FL 15,851 209,419 99 1,310
3 Lake County, FL 14,335 48,074 198 663
4 Seminole County, FL 12,358 56,239 113 516

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
City
Sanford, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Kissimmee Sanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Ithaca, NY Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 1,026,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 21, bringing the total count to more than 41.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 669,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
ITHACA, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

53K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy