This is the County in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPJ6jM00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 31,880 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,880 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Macon is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bibb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,178 infections in Bibb County, or 15,101 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bibb County than they are across all of the Macon area, however. There have been a total of 332 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bibb County, in line with 333 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bibb County, GA 15,101 23,178 332 510
2 Monroe County, GA 13,832 3,736 418 113
3 Twiggs County, GA 11,975 992 592 49
4 Jones County, GA 10,509 3,000 228 65
5 Crawford County, GA 7,890 974 219 27

