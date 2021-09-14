This is the County in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 31,880 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,880 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Macon is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Bibb County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,178 infections in Bibb County, or 15,101 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Bibb County than they are across all of the Macon area, however. There have been a total of 332 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Bibb County, in line with 333 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

