When Microsoft pledged to be carbon negative by 2030, we recognized that the path to get there involved the advancement of key climate technologies to enable us to both reduce and remove carbon. That is why we backed our carbon negative commitment with two financial vehicles that will help us reach our goals — a $1 billion Climate Innovation Fund and a comprehensive carbon fee applied across our entire carbon footprint — enabling us to operate as both an investor and a customer of carbon reduction and removal solutions. But in our work, we have learned that the market needs to go even further, faster. Such an acceleration will require investments outside of our fee and our fund — donations targeted toward the reduction of the green premium that climate solutions often carry.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO