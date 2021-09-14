CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPIvKR00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 818,131 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,068 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chambers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,340 infections in Chambers County, or 18,217 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Chambers County than they are across all of the Houston area, however. There have been a total of 104 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chambers County, compared to 157 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chambers County, TX 18,217 7,340 104 42
2 Galveston County, TX 17,500 57,242 169 554
3 Brazoria County, TX 15,137 53,586 185 654
4 Montgomery County, TX 14,164 78,534 136 756
5 Liberty County, TX 13,704 11,218 310 254
6 Fort Bend County, TX 11,911 88,060 111 817
7 Harris County, TX 11,161 513,688 162 7,467
8 Waller County, TX 11,113 5,555 118 59
9 Austin County, TX 9,836 2,908 152 45

