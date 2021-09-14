This is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 818,131 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,068 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chambers County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,340 infections in Chambers County, or 18,217 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Chambers County than they are across all of the Houston area, however. There have been a total of 104 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chambers County, compared to 157 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Chambers County, TX
|18,217
|7,340
|104
|42
|2
|Galveston County, TX
|17,500
|57,242
|169
|554
|3
|Brazoria County, TX
|15,137
|53,586
|185
|654
|4
|Montgomery County, TX
|14,164
|78,534
|136
|756
|5
|Liberty County, TX
|13,704
|11,218
|310
|254
|6
|Fort Bend County, TX
|11,911
|88,060
|111
|817
|7
|Harris County, TX
|11,161
|513,688
|162
|7,467
|8
|Waller County, TX
|11,113
|5,555
|118
|59
|9
|Austin County, TX
|9,836
|2,908
|152
|45
