BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that 59-year-old Cleveland DeShields was sentenced to life in prison with the first 25 years to be served without the possibility of parole for the 2018 murder of his wife, Wanda Diggins. “This case is another heartbreaking example of the devastating outcome of domestic violence,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I want to encourage any resident experiencing violence in their home to immediately contact the SAO tip line at 1-877-SAO-4TIP to be connected to resources that could save their life.” On Nov. 2, 2018, just after 11:30 p.m., crews responded to the 1700 block of N. Bentlou...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO