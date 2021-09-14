Students say Rhodes slow to respond to racist incidents

School administrators are investigating racist, homophobic threats made on a social media app.Due to screenshots of posts circulating on social media, as well as reports from his cohorts, at least one Newberg High School student was identified on Sept. 14 as being involved with a Snapchat group filled with hate speech and violent threats. The group, titled "Slave Trade," includes teenagers from around the country who post photos of Black classmates and joke about auctioning them off as slaves. The messages included racist, homophobic and violent language, some directed specifically at Black students at NHS. It is unclear if...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO