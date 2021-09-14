CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPIVZf00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 84,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,248 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chattanooga is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marion County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,958 infections in Marion County, or 17,447 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marion County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chattanooga area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 179 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marion County, compared to 154 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marion County, TN 17,447 4,958 179 51
2 Sequatchie County, TN 17,108 2,520 204 30
3 Hamilton County, TN 15,832 56,607 160 573
4 Walker County, GA 14,255 9,811 144 99
5 Catoosa County, GA 12,637 8,378 122 81
6 Dade County, GA 11,709 1,900 92 15

Comments / 5

mike
8d ago

the virus will keep spreading as long as people do not take it seriously and wear mask and socially distance... maybe if people thought of it like the Spanish flu, they would be more cautious

Reply(1)
4
 

