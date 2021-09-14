This is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 84,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,248 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chattanooga is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Marion County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,958 infections in Marion County, or 17,447 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Marion County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Chattanooga area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 179 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Marion County, compared to 154 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Marion County, TN
|17,447
|4,958
|179
|51
|2
|Sequatchie County, TN
|17,108
|2,520
|204
|30
|3
|Hamilton County, TN
|15,832
|56,607
|160
|573
|4
|Walker County, GA
|14,255
|9,811
|144
|99
|5
|Catoosa County, GA
|12,637
|8,378
|122
|81
|6
|Dade County, GA
|11,709
|1,900
|92
|15
