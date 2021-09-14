CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPINl500 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 85,321 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,208 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Fayetteville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Washington County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 41,147 infections in Washington County, or 18,005 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Washington County than they are across all of the Fayetteville area, however. There have been a total of 185 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, compared to 195 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Washington County, AR 18,005 41,147 185 422
2 Benton County, AR 14,925 38,652 206 534
3 McDonald County, MO 14,378 3,282 171 39
4 Madison County, AR 13,934 2,240 205 33

