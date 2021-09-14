This is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 420,596 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,823 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sherburne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,113 infections in Sherburne County, or 14,065 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sherburne County than they are across all of the Minneapolis area, however. There have been a total of 106 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sherburne County, compared to 136 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Sherburne County, MN
|14,065
|13,113
|106
|99
|2
|Wright County, MN
|13,533
|17,965
|121
|160
|3
|Anoka County, MN
|13,483
|46,845
|136
|473
|4
|Mille Lacs County, MN
|13,456
|3,462
|229
|59
|5
|Scott County, MN
|13,307
|19,078
|98
|141
|6
|Pierce County, WI
|12,891
|5,363
|106
|44
|7
|Chisago County, MN
|12,579
|6,884
|102
|56
|8
|Isanti County, MN
|12,288
|4,789
|180
|70
|9
|St. Croix County, WI
|12,247
|10,767
|85
|75
|10
|Dakota County, MN
|12,168
|50,888
|117
|490
|11
|Washington County, MN
|11,815
|29,929
|121
|306
|12
|Le Sueur County, MN
|11,811
|3,305
|104
|29
|13
|Carver County, MN
|11,696
|11,745
|51
|51
|14
|Sibley County, MN
|11,347
|1,692
|67
|10
|15
|Hennepin County, MN
|11,124
|137,436
|149
|1,843
|16
|Ramsey County, MN
|10,588
|57,335
|172
|934
