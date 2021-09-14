CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvPIJEB00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 420,596 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,823 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sherburne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,113 infections in Sherburne County, or 14,065 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Sherburne County than they are across all of the Minneapolis area, however. There have been a total of 106 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sherburne County, compared to 136 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sherburne County, MN 14,065 13,113 106 99
2 Wright County, MN 13,533 17,965 121 160
3 Anoka County, MN 13,483 46,845 136 473
4 Mille Lacs County, MN 13,456 3,462 229 59
5 Scott County, MN 13,307 19,078 98 141
6 Pierce County, WI 12,891 5,363 106 44
7 Chisago County, MN 12,579 6,884 102 56
8 Isanti County, MN 12,288 4,789 180 70
9 St. Croix County, WI 12,247 10,767 85 75
10 Dakota County, MN 12,168 50,888 117 490
11 Washington County, MN 11,815 29,929 121 306
12 Le Sueur County, MN 11,811 3,305 104 29
13 Carver County, MN 11,696 11,745 51 51
14 Sibley County, MN 11,347 1,692 67 10
15 Hennepin County, MN 11,124 137,436 149 1,843
16 Ramsey County, MN 10,588 57,335 172 934

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Mille Lacs County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Dalton, GA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 1,026,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 21, bringing the total count to more than 41.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 669,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
DALTON, GA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

53K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy